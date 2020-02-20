Christopher D Plotner,age 34 of St. Robert, was charged with Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and given a bond of $150,000.00 surety.

Thursday morning, deputies responded to the Stoutland Schools in the early morning hours, reference a subject not allowing buses to leave for the morning routes. Upon arrival, deputies located the subject. During the course of the investigation deputies seized a firearm from the subject's person. It was later learned the subject was a prior convicted felon for firearms violations. The subject was placed under arrest at that time. When the subject was arriving at the correctional facility, the subject attempted to take measures to flee the vehicle. Once in the facility, the subject again attempted to flee through an airlock at booking. The subject is placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges. More information will be released once or if the subject is charged.

