The city's Board of Aldermen will have the second reading of a bill that would grant the city's Parks and Recreation Department to sign a contract with Advanced Turf Solutions. The agreement would commit up to $25,000 per year on field maintenance.

Due to increasing costs of maintenance, the City of Osage Beach will on Thursday decide whether to enter into an agreement with an Indiana-based company to provide supplies and maintenance for the city’s municipal sports fields. The city’s Board of Aldermen will have the second reading of a bill that would grant the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to sign a contract with Advanced Turf Solutions. The agreement would commit up to $25,000 per year on field maintenance.

The first reading of the bill passed by voice vote on Feb. 6.

Parks Director Matt Vandevoort told board members that expenses were accumulating to such a total that board approval would be needed. By city guidelines, board members must approve expenditures of $15,000 or more.

Advanced Turf Solutions submitted a bid of $13,977 for its services—$300 higher than the other bidder. Vandevoort explained, though, that Advanced Turf Solutions’ products were of higher quality and the response times were shorter. Advanced Turf Solutions has a warehouse in Columbia, Mo. The second bidder recently closed its Columbia, Mo., warehouse.

Although the bid was the higher of the two, Osage Beach City Administrator Jeana Woods recommended approval of the bill.

The contract is for one year with an option to renew for two more years.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will meet Thursday, Feb. 20, at city hall.

In other news, the board will:

Discuss the possibility of moving the night of the week it meets.

Have the first reading of a bill to execute a contract with Heritage Roofing for $28,950 for hangar roof restoration at Lee C. Fine Airport.

Have the first reading of an ordinance to amend the city’s municipal code to require occupational licenses for those working in the medical marijuana industry.