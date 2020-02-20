Even with the interim Superintendent position being filled, Morgan County R-II is already starting work to find a permanent Superintendent for next school year.

Sid Doerhoff officially took his interim position February 12. He says he will be a part-time fixture in the district until the end of the year. He has worked three interim positions before this as various schools and also has five years of finance teaching under his belt. Doerhoff says that this skillset was a vital reason for the district to bring him in.

Doerhoff says that his understanding of the district’s current goals is to work alongside him to setup a budget for the next school year and make the transition to a new, full-time superintendent as smooth as possible. He says that he wants his time in office to not stand out and hopes his presence in the transition is subtle.

Currently, he says that the board is working alongside the Missouri School Board Association for a search of candidates. He says they hope to have their candidate selected by the first weekend in March. The application process will take three weeks. He says there is a possibility that the board could hire internally, but he says he wasn’t made aware of any current candidates of this type.

He says that the district hopes to bring in the new Superintendent candidate early to work alongside Doerhoff and the board to fully learn the role and take office by July 1.

Having just taken the position, Doerhoff says he is still learning the “pulse of the community.” With the sudden departure of Superintendent Joyce Ryerson in January, Doerhoff says that he hasn’t quite had enough time to fully take in the emotions and feelings of the departure by the Morgan R-II residents. Even so, he says that in his time as interim Superintendent, he wants to keep things around the district upbeat and to keep the focus and goals of the school on the students.

"I want to be an asset that can help in any way I can,” Doerhoff said. “If I do that successfully, I will consider this a job well done.”