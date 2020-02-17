In the evening hours of February 13, 2020 Deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group conducted a narcotics investigation at a residence in Sunrise Beach.

Press Release:

In the evening hours of February 13, 2020 Deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group conducted a narcotics investigation at a residence in Sunrise Beach. As a result, a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was seized. A male and a female were arrested as a result.

Dougie A Bruce age 31 of Sunrise Beach was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond of $10,000.00 surety.

Travis D Hinkle age 36 of Sunrise Beach was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond of $10,000.00 surety. Hinkle also had several outstanding warrants.