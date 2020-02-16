Suspended Linn Creek Police Chief Gregory Berry was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault over the weekend.

Berry has been released from custody on his own recognizance.

Berry had been suspended from his position with the police department for an incident that allegedly took place while he was off-duty in the fall of last year. The investigation was conducted by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to online court records, a warrant or summons was issued for Berry on Feb. 6. Berry has been police chief in Linn Creek since 2016. His address is listed as Versailles.