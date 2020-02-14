Former Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Piercy’s motion to voluntary dismiss a lawsuit challenging the revocation of his licensing and a second lawsuit that stemmed from his termination was granted by the court.

Based on online court records, two lawsuits, one against the Missouri Highway Patrol and another involving the Missouri Department of Public Safety, have been voluntarily dismissed by a former employee who was dismissed following the drowning death of an Iowa man while in custody on Lake of the Ozarks.

Piercy, of Versailles, has been involved in ongoing litigation since the death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson in May of 2014 while in his custody. Piercy was transporting Ellingson when he was thrown overboard and drowned. Ellingson had been handcuffed and improperly restrained in a lifejacket.

Pierce was charged in December of 2015 with a class C felony of involuntary manslaughter. In the end, Piercy entered a guilty plea to a lesser misdemeanor charge of negligent operation of a vessel for using the wrong type of life jacket. He was sentenced to a suspended execution of sentence of 180 day, two years of supervised probation, 10 days in jail and 50 hours of community service.



