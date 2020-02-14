Mark Edwards, former School of the Osage Middle School teacher was sentenced in Miller County circuit court by Judge Daniel Green from the 18th judicial circuit in Cole County. Edwards was charged with Deviant Sexual Behavior with a child under the age of 13.

The incident that led to the charges and subsequent guilty plea involved a 13-year-old student on a bus ride from Linn to School of the Osage. The incident was documented on video.

More details to come soon.