A lake area lawmaker wants people to stop vaping in public schools — and that means everybody.

The proposed ban would affect not just the students, most of whom can’t legally buy e-cigarettes anyway, but the adults coming inside K-12 schools, too.

In a recent interview with the Springfield News-Leader, Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, saidhis bill banning vapor products on most school property would put an end to mixed messaging on the issue at a time when the state is trying to get kids tokick a habit linked to dozens of deaths across the country.

“It’s basically creating an example for our students: It’s not OK for parents to do it here, it’s not OK for you to do it here," he said. "Because when we allow these actions to happen on school property, it’s kind of a mixed message.”

"We can teach them, 'OK, vaping is bad," but then you walk to the gym and everybody's vaping at the basketball game, it becomes a problem."

Local school boards could still designate certain "zones" on their property for smoking and vaping, Wood said, but the activity would be confined to that area.

Supporters young and old seconded Wood’s idea at a recent committee hearing.

Kyrstin Thurman and Justin Hamrick said vaping is an “epidemic” at their high school in Wood’s district.

Disciplinary actions for vaping at Morgan County High School jumped from zero two school years ago to 19 last year, Thurman said, and a majority of kids caught were sophomores.

Hamrick said all that comes as vaping has been linked to60 deaths across more than 20 states, including Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventionreports thousands more have been hospitalized with vaping-related illnesses in recent years.

Federal government data indicates teenagers are vaping at higher rates each year.

“We have a growing concern for our generation as students,” Thurman said, “and we don’t want to see anyone get hurt. The Missouri State Medical Association also backed the bill.”

Heidi Sutherland, who handles lobbying for the group, said while the physicians she represents think e-cigarettes can help adults quit using tobacco, they want them as from students as much possible.

Wood said the proposal is now in the Rules Committee and could be coming to the House floor in the next couple of weeks. He said there has been a lot of support for the bill from many organizations.