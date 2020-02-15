Lake Career and Technical Center (LCTC) hosted its Student of the Month luncheon for December two students, Conley Clark and Clayton Cowen and January two students, Peyton Dannatt and Pake Moppin all celebrated on February 13, 2020.

Conley Clark who is currently in the Law Enforcement program and last semester was in our Collision Repair Program. Conley was nominated by his LCTC instructor, Gary Briscoe, who has this to say, “Although Conley is only with me 1 hour a day, he is still a "stand out" student. Conley is a Sophomore, in a primarily Freshman class and is definitely a role model for them. After a few weeks of school, Conley took over at my request, as my helper. I really don't know what I would do without him. Conley is very helpful to the other students and myself. I can always count on him to help keep everyone on task. I have to share an example of how great he is in class. We had a walk through and one of the teachers asked him what they were working on. Conley did not hesitate to explain the process in detail and why he was doing it. He followed this with a very accurate explanation of how our paint booth worked. Definitely a proud teacher moment!! Conley has already mentioned that he will be returning to be an LCTC student. I know he will continue to represent us awesomely!”

Conley is involved with the Trap Club and is a leader in his youth group. He works for Camdenton Recycling Center. Upon his high school graduation, he plans to Super Bike Race or go into the Military.

Clayton Cowen, a student in our Computer Integration Program. Clayton was nominated by his LCTC Instructor, Lynn Cramer. Mr. Cramer stated, “Clayton is a student that I know will succeed in life, no matter where his path takes him. Currently, he wants to follow his father's path and pursue a career in Information Technology. He always gets his work done and at a level of near perfection every time. Clayton has also been involved in our First Robotics program for many years. He is writing the control software for the high school First Robotic Challenge robot and also is a driver of the bot. Even with the high demands put on him by this program, he still excels at his academics. I wish I had more students like him in my classes.”

Clayton is a member of First Laser Robotics, National Honors Society, A+, and is an Eagles Scout. He has been honored in Eagle Scout and has held many leadership roles in Boy Scouts Troop 232: as Patrol leader, Senior Leader, Den Chief, and has taken The National Youth Leadership Training. Clayton has been in various community activities such as Fall Festival, Go Baby Go, Airshow, Easter Egg Hunt for the City of Osage Beach, Messengers of Peace, Eagle Days, Veterans Day Assembly, parades, area community food drives, and trash clean-up. In the summer you find Clayton working at Mobell Audio.

Upon his high school graduation, he plans to attend College at Missouri S and T to get a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

Peyton Dannett, a student in our Graphics Technology Program. Peyton was nominated by her LCTC Instructor, Chuck Poe who has this to say, “ I have had Peyton for the last 4 years and during that time, I have never seen her give up or stop moving forward. She is constantly going above and beyond because she is a perfectionist and her work reflects that. Peyton and her teammate are the 2019 state champions in FBLA graphics and advanced to win 4th in the nation against over 100 teams. Peyton is a team player and is always willing to stop what she is doing to help or teach others. I was fortunate enough to meet peyton years ago when she was in elementary when she became friends with my daughter so I have got to watch her grow up to become an outstanding, respectful, kind young lady despite any obstacles she has faced. Peyton is not a teenager that has been handed everything, she has had to work for everything that she has and she does not use this as an excuse to give up but as a reason to excel. I am very, very proud of Peyton and I am sure she will be a success in whatever she chooses to do because of her combined personality and work ethic.” Peyton is a member of National Honors Society, LCTC Student Ambassador, A+, and FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America). Peyton has served as Vice President 2018-2019 and President for FBLA 2019-2020. While being in FBLA she has placed 4th at Nationals in 2019, and placed 1st place at District 2016-2019. Peyton volunteers at Share the Harvest Food Pantry, bell rings for the Salvation Army, and helps out with Dogwood Animal Shelter. Upon her high school graduation, she plans to Attend Mizzou where she will get a Major in Business Marketing and have a minor in Graphic Design. After completing college her goal is to own a business in clothing design.

Pake Moppin is a Climax Springs Senior. Pake is enrolled in our Construction Program at LCTC. Pake was nominated by his LCTC Instructor, Ryan Bearden who has this to say, “There is a lot to say about this young man, his compassion for the outdoors and construction are phenomenal. He walks into the classroom every day with a smile and a heart of gold. Pake's the type of student that not only wants to exceed himself but wants those that are around him to do as well. “The dictionary is the only place that success comes before work and work is the key to success. Hard work is what Pake Moppin puts fourth day in and day out in the classroom and on the job. His desire to succeed while maintaining a humble presence is what makes Pake such a great student. Pake is a pillar in the Building Trades Program and with all of the positive traits that he holds I believe that whatever career path that he chooses to pursue, he will excel in.”

Pake is involved in Climax Springs Basketball, Baseball, and Student Council. Pake is the Team Captain on both Basketball and Baseball. Pake serves as President in the Student Council. Pake has had perfect attendance, won the Citizenship Award, and received Student of the Month for the past 4 years. In Pake’s time outside of school, he attends church at Climax Springs Assembly of God. He is employed with Moppin’s Concrete and Moppin’s Construction. After college Pake plans on Attending Ozark Technical Community College and get a Construction Degree.

The Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 sponsors the Student of the Month award. Ms. Nova Dunn and Mr. Stan Pylar from the Elks was present at the luncheon and was able to acknowledge the student’s accomplishments.