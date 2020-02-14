RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks has announced that REALTOR® Chelsea Klimkewicz is the latest addition of the growing real estate franchise.

RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks has announced that REALTOR® Chelsea Klimkewicz is the latest addition of the growing real estate franchise. Chelsea has joined Ann Klimkewicz and they have formed the Magic Dragon Properties Team. Their office is located in the main RE/MAX building at 3525 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, MO 65065. They look forward to helping clients realize their dream of owning their own piece of paradise at the Lake of the Ozarks.

“I’m excited to join the RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks Family that was just named the #1 RE/MAX Agency in the Mid States Region with $442,759,023 in volume for 2019,” Chelsea said. “With the economy improving, it’s a great time to buy a lake escape. Lake of the Ozarks is a unique area where there are a lot of variables that come into play when buying a home or condo here. Having someone that understands FEMA-Federal Emergency Management Agency, FERC-Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Ameren and dock electrical requirements can be the key to a smooth transaction. I’m here to help guide my buyers through the exciting and sometimes overwhelming process.”

Chelsea has been a lake resident for 13 years. She comes from an extensive 18 year background in management for the food and beverage industry. She was an active 5 year board member of Lake of the Ozarks Wedding Association serving as President, Vice President and Secretary/Treasurer.

Chelsea understands the importance of providing her clients with the latest market information and industry expertise and would love to help anyone looking to buy or sell property here at the Lake of the Ozarks.

She can be reached at her RE/MAX Office 573-302-2374, or cell: 573-746-2178. Website: BestLOTORealtor.com Email: Chelsea@ MagicDragonProperties.com