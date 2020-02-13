Two members of the Camdenton School Board along with Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield spent the day in Jefferson City, MO, on February 10, hearing from members of both the Senate and House of Representatives regarding current legislation that could affect school districts across the state. Other breakout sessions were an opportunity for board members to gain a greater insight into current issues in education today. Camdenton Middle School students were invited to be part of the Student Showcase and presented information regarding their Science Research. They were one of fifteen school districts that were set up in the rotunda on the third floor of the capitol so that state legislators could see that Missouri Public Schools offer students a myriad of choices as they navigate through 13 years of public school academics.