Camdenton Optimist Club Treasurer Dave Curchy presented $4,276.50 check representing profit from Christmas tree sales by First Laser Robotics team to Secretary Maya Irvine and team President Vanessa Dunham. Robotics team students and parents unloaded trees from the truck and staffed the lot to earn funds for their teams' highly successful competition with other schools all over the world. Ms. Irvine, Jr. plans to continue her education in geology and Ms. Dunham, Sr. will enter college majoring in meteorology. Pre K through 12 at Camdenton R-III schools number 426 participants in Robotics. Optimists meet at noon on Mondays at RJs Restaurant.