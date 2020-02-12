The heart is a muscular organ that sits in the center of our chest. The left side of the heart receives oxygenated blood from the lungs and pumps it to all parts of the body.

The right side of the heart receives the deoxygenated blood after it has circulated and returns it to the lungs to start the cycle again. In order to pump blood throughout the body, the muscles in the heart must be coordinated perfectly.

The heart is truly one of nature’s finest engineering feats. Celebrate American Heart Month by sharing these amazing facts about our hearts:

Your heart is about the size of your 2 hands clasped together.

The “lub-dub” sound of your heart beating is the clap of the four valves in your heart opening and closing.

Your heart beats about 100,000 times a day.

Each minute, your heart pumps about 1.5 gallons of blood.

The heart has its own electrical supply and will continue to beat when separated from the body as long as it has an oxygen source. The heart pumps blood through about 60,000 miles of vessels.

The human heart weighs between 7 ounces and 15 ounces; a woman’s heart weighs a couple ounces less than a man’s.

The aorta, the largest artery in the body, is a s large as a garden hose.

Some capillaries are 10 times smaller than a human hair.

Your heart rate can vary due to age and fitness level, but most adults have an average resting heart rate between 60 and 100.

Every cell in the body (about 75 trillion of them) gets blood from the heart except for the corneas, which get oxygen from the air and nourishment from tear fluid.

The heart begins beating just four weeks after conception.

When your body is at rest, it takes about 16 seconds for blood to be pumped from the heart to your toes and back again.

Your heart does more physical work than any other muscle during your lifetime. An adult has about 4-5 quarts of blood in their body.

When you feel your pulse, you are feeling the rush of blood pumped through your veins.

A normal heart valve is about the size of a half dollar. A women’s heart typically beats about 8 beats a minute faster than a man’s.

Heart disease is our greatest health threat. There 1 death every 40 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the United States.

The number of heart attacks peak on Christmas Day, followed by Dec. 26 and New Year’s Day. Most heart attacks happen on Monday mornings. A broken heart is a real thing. The rush of stress hormones can cause symptoms mimicking a heart attack. The first successful open heart surgery was done in 1893.

The first implantable pacemaker was in 1958. The first successful heart transplant was in 1967. Heart cells don’t divide, making heart cancer extremely rare. Sneezing does not stop your heart but can briefly change your heart rhythm.

Laughter helps the linings of our vessels relax, resulting in 20 percent more blood flow. During exercise, your maximum heart rate is calculated at 220 minus your age.

Grab a tennis ball and squeeze tightly — that’s how hard your heart pumps. Take care of your amazing heart by eating right and getting regular exercise, and it will serve you well.

Learn more about making healthy choices at the Cardiovascular Screening, scheduled Saturday, Feb. 15, at Lake Regional Hospital. Free screenings, including blood pressure checks, will be available. Plus, low-cost screenings will be offered, including $5 lipid profiles (cholesterol check) and $5 fasting blood sugar tests. Register online at visit lakeregional.com/loveyourheart.

Anita Marlay, R.D., L.D., is a dietitian in the Cardiopulmonary Rehab department at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo.