A plan by Magruder Limestone to mine an area adjacent to Highway 54 has generated some confusion among nearby residents. The confusion arose among some residents at Osage National Golf Resort when they – and others – received a letter from Magruder Jan. 2. Their concerns were laid to rest after clarification by Magruder officials that their plans have not changed from a Special Use Permit approved by the city of Lake Ozark in early October.

“There will be no changes or additions to the planning and zoning requirements set forth by the city of Lake Ozark,” noted Duane Mueller, Safety and environmental manager for Magruder. “This mining permit simply allows Magruder Limestone to mine the same property that has been approved by the city.”

While the land (which they already own) included in the DNR permit would be expanded, it still would be within the area approved by the city earlier this year. Magruder – by law – must apply to the DNR for expansion of the permit even though the area is still within the area originally approved by the city.

“Magruder is very much aware that they can only quarry the property covered by the Special Use Permit, and if they decide to expand that area they will be required to come to the city and go through the process of amending their Special Use Permit,” City Administrator Dave Van Dee explained.

The area is north and east of the under-construction Highway 54 bypass that MoDOT has begun at Osage Hills Road. Some of the material mined from the Magruder site may be used in the bypass project.

Mining would take place sometime this year.

A public hearing will be hosted by Magruder Limestone in conjunction with DNR’s Land Reclamation Program at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Quality Inn, 3501 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

Mining restrictions

•A 50-foot buffer must be maintained between quarrying and the Highway 54 right-of-way. The buffer must be maintained in a natural state and undisturbed.

•The quarry must be accessed by a private gated entrance from the Highway 54 and Osage Hills Road Interchange.

•A floor elevation will be established for each area to be quarried. Floor elevation will be set to an elevation that provides an appropriately sized footprint for future development.

•All primary quarry operations are limited to areas 1, 2 and 3 (See adjacent map) as outlined and submitted with the application and any deviations beyond the outlined area must be reviewed.

•All quarry operations are limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All blasting is limited to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, subject to unavoidable weather delay.

•The quarry operator must keep all public ingress and egress areas (inclusive of intersections) free of all quarry product and/or debris.

•The quarry operator must construct and maintain all internal streets and roads used for moving product such that they are free of dust.

•The Special Use Permit must be reviewed for compliance every two calendar years from the date of approval.