Camdenton R-III School District employees Chad Hoots, Shawna Calton, Amy Mills, and Amanda Baranowski are recognized for receiving the February Classified Employee of the Week.

Horizons Educational Center Custodian Chad Hoots

Chad Hoots is approachable, hardworking, and every day he is in the building leaves it better than he found it. The Horizon students feel comfortable talking to him and asking him for help. He has brought a positive energy to the building and a clean atmosphere. Chad is a FANTASTIC breath of fresh air!

Osage Beach Elementary Secretary Shawna Calton

Shawna Calton does an outstanding job at OBE! She always greets parents and students with a smiling face and/or voice. Shawna is always willing to take on new tasks and looks for ways to improve current practices and procedures. She steps in where needed and always has a positive can-do attitude

Parents as Teachers Paraprofessional Amy Mills

She works tirelessly serving and helping families in out Parents as Teachers program. Amy goes the extra mile to help her people in any way she can, she provides great family visits with child development and parenting information, holds family events to further their experiences and does a great job screening and detecting delays early to get children the help they need.

Oak Ridge Intermediate Paraprofessional Amanda Baranowski

The ORI staff is taken back by the love, the patience, and the consistency that the SPED paraprofessional Amanda Baranowski pours out to the students. Oak Ridge staff is fortunate to work with such willing people who receive no instant gratification and still continue to LOVE their students! Go OAK RIDGE SPED PARA’s!!

The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions. CCEA members recognize classified employees who have made a difference in their field.