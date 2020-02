Camdenton High School debaters traveled to the Missouri State University/Gloria Deo Speech and Debate tournament held February 7-8, 2020. Jacob Curley and Simon Miller battled it out in Public Forum debate to end up third in the event while Jacob also advanced to the final round of United States Extemporaneous Speaking to finish second. Ty Page advanced to the semi-final (top 12) round in Original Oratory. Pictured left to right: Jacob Curley and Simon Miller