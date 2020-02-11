Local law enforcement have confirmed that the suspect involved in the Gerbes pill robbery is seriously injured after shooting himself.

UPDATE 2:57 P.m.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Clayton G. Phillips.

Last update listed him in critical condition at University of Missouri Hospital.

We would ask the public's understanding in this situation. This appears to be yet another tragic event in the opioid crisis. Regardless of his actions our compassion goes out the family in this difficult time.

---

Original Story:

Press release:

On Sunday, February 9th Camdenton Officers were dispatched to Gerbes Supermarket, E. Hwy. 54 for an armed robbery. Officers learned a male subject approached the pharmacy, jumped the counter, brandished a firearm and stole several hundred prescription pills. He fled in a black GMC Sierra truck.

Thanks to community input Officers were able to identify a suspect and after conferring with the Camden County Prosecutors Office obtained a search warrant for the property. Due to the serious nature of the crime, Missouri State Highway Patrol Swat Team was called to assist in serving the warrant.

Personnel met at the Camden County Sheriff's office at 8:00 PM to prepare for the search warrant and later responded at the property located on Upper Prairie Hollow Road in Macks Creek to serve the warrant. The suspect barricaded himself in the house and shortly thereafter Officers heard one gunshot. Upon entering the residence, a male subject was found with a gunshot wound to the head and no one else was in the residence. He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

A truck matching the suspect vehicle was located at the residence and seized. Camdenton Police Department, Camden County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol will work together as we continue this investigation.