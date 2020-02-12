Get your votes ready, as the 2020 Missouri Presidential Primary is just around the corner. On March 10, Missouri will be one of seven states holding a primary, one week after Super Tuesday. Anyone who wants to be able to vote must have their information submitted or postmarked by Feb. 12.

The presidential ballot will include 22 Democrats, five Republicans, three Green Party candidates, two from the Constitution Party and one Libertarian.

Among the Democratic field, voters will choose between former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Michael Bennet, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and Tom Steyer. The Republican ballot is led by President Donald Trump and also includes former Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts; Bob Ely of Vernon Hills, Illinois; and Matthew John Matern of Manhattan Beach, California.

Joe Biden is polling highest in Missouri with a 34-43% poll in two separate measures with a 5% margin of error.

However, Sanders and Buttigieg have made strong stances in Iowa and New Hampshire, as they look to shake up the field. 12,819 votes were cast in Camden County during the previous presidential primary. Missouri has had a presidential primary since 2000. Voting is expected to take place throughout the state from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Q & A about the Presidential Preference Primary

Q What is the difference between a direct and an indirect primary?

A In a direct primary, voters vote directly for the candidates seeking to run for office. In an indirect primary, voters are voting for delegates who will then take part in choosing the candidates at their party’s convention. All primaries in the United States are indirect primaries.

Q What is a binding primary?

A In a binding primary, elected delegates are bound to vote for the candidate they voted for.

Q What is a non-binding primary?

A In a non-binding primary, votes are considered advisory. Missouri’s Presidential Preference Primary is a non-binding primary.

Q What is the difference between open and closed primaries?

A An open primary allows any registered voter, regardless of party affiliation, to vote in a party’s primary. In a closed primary, only voters who have declared a party can vote in the party’s primary. Missouri has open primaries. Voters do not have to declare party affiliation but can only vote in one primary and have to choose a party. Information for this list was taken from several sources including the Missouri Secretary of State’s office and others.