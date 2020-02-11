St. Anthony Catholic Church will host Catholics Returning Home, a six-week program to assist non-practicing Catholics to return home to their Catholic Church.

Our program will begin March 3, 2020, at 6:30 pm in the Education Center, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1874 North Business Route 5, Camdenton. We will meet for six Tuesday evenings; completing the program in time to celebrate a joyful Easter.

Catholics Returning Home is designed for those who are non-practicing Catholics; those who may say “I used to be Catholic”; those who have drifted away from attendance at Mass; those who no longer receive the Eucharist.

Were you baptized and raised as a Catholic, but now seldom come to Mass? Perhaps you attend Mass on Sundays, but feel unable to receive Holy Communion? Do marriage issues keep you away? Were there misunderstandings or hurt feelings? Have you recently relocated to the Lake Area and not gotten around to joining a new parish? It can be so easy to just ‘drift away’ in the busyness of life.

As we meet for these six weeks, we will share our stories, begin to clear up misunderstandings, heal old hurts, and answer your questions. We will also review and discuss the basics of our Catholic faith, including the Sacraments, the Creed, and the Mass. There is no obligation; no pressure; just a friendly gathering of people who were once non-practicing Catholics and have now come home.

The Lenten season will soon be here. On Ash Wednesday we Catholics are reminded to “Repent and believe in the Gospel”. We observe Lent as a time to grow closer to Jesus with the ancient practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving. What better time to reflect on our Catholic faith and to consider a return to the Sacraments?

You are most welcome to join us for Mass on Ash Wednesday (Masses at 7am, 12:10 pm, and 7pm). Please consider spending these six weeks of Lent by joining us for Catholics Returning Home! Further information? Call the parish office 573-346-2716 or Joyce 573-317-0121.