Missouri Department of Transportation's general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties along with the mid-Missouri area beginning Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Scheduled maintenance will not take place Wednesday, Feb. 12 due to Lincoln’s Birthday and Monday, Feb. 17 due to Presidents Day.

Driver examination stations will also close on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in observance of Lincoln’s Birthday and Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, Feb. 13. and Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Weather conditions may postpone the following work schedule.

Phelps County

Overnight/Daylight Hours

— Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.

Daylight Hours

— Route 8 between Route 68 and the Washington County line – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route B between Route 68 and the Dent County line – Roadside work will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route C between the Interstate 44 Outer Road and County Road 8490 – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route K between Route 63 and Walker Lane - Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route YY between Route 68 and Route M in Crawford County – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

— Route 28 between Route C and Route PP – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight Hours

— Route 763 (College Avenue) between Broadway Street and Walnut Street – ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades continue. Walnut Street remains closed at College Avenue from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route around the work area.

Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 between Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City and Route AA in Miller County –Pavement and safety improvements, including guardrail and guard cable installation continues. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Crawford County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 49 over Dry Fork Creek, south of Route 19 – Bridge replacement continues. One lane will remain open with temporary traffic signals in place to direct traffic through the work area. The work is scheduled for completion in July.

Daylight Hours

— Route 8 between the Washington County line and Route 68 in Phelps County – Drainage repair will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route 19 between Route 8 and Enterprise Drive – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route 19 between Route 8 and the Dent County Line – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route P between Route C and Lantz Road – Roadside work will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route HH between Route 19 and the end of state maintenance – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route YY between Route M and Route 68 in Phelps County – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

— Route 19 between Route 68 and County Road 4150 – Drainage improvements will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Howard County

Daylight Hours

— Route O between Route BB and County Road 122 – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route P between County Road 421 and County Road 451 – Roadside work will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route Y between Route 124 and County Road 138 – Roadside work will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route BB between Route O and County Road 134 – Roadside work will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Maries County

Daylight Hours

— Route 42 between Route 28 and Route TT in Miller County – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Miller County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 at Route W – Interchange construction continues. Minimal traffic impact is expected. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2021.

— Route 54 between Route AA and Stadium Boulevard in Cole County – Pavement and safety improvements, including guardrail and guard cable installation continues. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in November

— Route 42 between Route TT and Route 28 in Maries County – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Moniteau County

Daylight Hours

— Route 87 between Route N and Route AA – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

— Route 5 at Route NN – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Monday, Feb. 10.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

— Route 21 between Route M and Younker Road – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route E between Route 21 and Route CC – Roadside work will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route U between Route 8 and Route M – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route AA at Route 8 – Culvert replacement will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

— Route CC between Route 21 and Cole Road – Brush cutting will take place Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 21.

MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/modot-central-district to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.