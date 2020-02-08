There was one occupant at the residence at the time of the fire. The occupant was outside when firefighters arrived on scene and was not injured.

On February 7 at 7:13 a.m. the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Wolf Pen Hollow just north of Greenview.

First arriving firefighters found a single story residence with flames showing from 50 percent of the residence. Firefighters started attacking the fire from the exterior. Firefighters made entry into the residence and continued to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control approximately 12 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.



There was one occupant at the residence at the time of the fire. The occupant was outside when firefighters arrived on scene and was not injured. There was a dog inside the residence that perished. There were no other injuries reported with this incident. The structure suffered severe fire damage. The contents suffered heat, smoke and water damage.

MCFPD responded with two engines, four tankers and a squad. MCFPD was assisted on scene by Lake West Ambulance, the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and Southwest Electric Cooperative. Additionally, the Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to MCFPD Station 1 in Camdenton and Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District covered MCFPD Station 2 in Greenview for any additional emergency calls. During the fire incident there was a medical emergency in the MCFPD Station 2 area that Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District responded to for MCFPD.

The fire is being investigated by the MCFPD Assistant Fire Marshal. The fire is still under investigation with the probable cause being an electric space heater.

All firefighters cleared the fire scene at 9:15 a.m.

Scott Frandsen, Fire Chief

firechief@mcfpd.org