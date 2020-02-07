OATS Transit is in the process of rolling out new procedures designed to make scheduling trips and dispatching buses more efficient.

OATS Transit is in the process of rolling out new procedures designed to make scheduling trips and dispatching buses more efficient. Beginning March 2, 2020, the following change will occur:

Residents of Camden, Laclede, Miller, Morgan and Pulaski Counties will need to call 833-582-4960 to schedule a ride.

All rides must be scheduled in advance, including en-route stops. An en-route stop means if you need to go more than one place (ex: doctor & grocery store), please inform the Call Center in advance for all stops you need to make.