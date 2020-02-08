As winter drags on, it might be time to plan a weekend getaway

When it comes to gaming in the Wyandotte, OK area, there are a ton of choices. But for a truly unique escape, Indigo Sky Casino and Resort is the ultimate pick for those looking for a little bit of everything. From the Indian sculpture greeting guests at the front entrance to the new Native Grounds coffee shop and the Shawanoe Restaurant, culture can be found at every turn. T

he Eastern Shawnee Tribe’s ownership of the casino resort is celebrated here. The Eastern Shawnee Tribe is one of three federally recognized Shawnee tribes. They are located in Oklahoma and Missouri. The tribe holds an annual powwow every September at their tribal Bluejacket complex located near the casino.

The Indigo Sky Casino has a sprawling gaming floor with over 1,400 slots and video poker machines.

The ante free twelve table gaming pit stays loud with excitement, as players are hosted by some of the friendly dealers. World Poker Tour Heads Up Hold ‘Em is a new addition with more ways to win for the player. Two different Blackjack games are in the pit, Double Deck Pitch Blackjack, and Six Deck Shoe Blackjack. The gaming tables are open 24 hours.

Even though beverage servers are always offering drinks to players, sometimes a break is in order. When it is, just step right outside of the pit into the Echo Ultra Lounge with live music Thursday through Saturday nights.

The weekend entertainment is always free, and the premium sound system lets the entire casino floor enjoy the show. The Echo Ultra Lounge will craft specialty cocktails for customers in addition to offering a huge array of domestic and imported spirits.

Let’s talk about Bingo! It’s one of the few casinos in Oklahoma that has it. Indigo Sky’s bingo rooms are divided by glass into smoking and nonsmoking, a nice reprieve for players. The Sky Grill, a quick-serve snack bar, is located inside the bingo room. Room hostesses deliver your food order, without having to leave the game.

Bingo is played seven days a week, with weekend special sessions. Electronics are available as well as print packages. Early bird play begins at 6 pm, with regular sessions at 7 pm. Each regular session is approximately two hours long. High stakes are played here with minimum payouts averaging $300. Weekends see bonus payouts of over $1,000. The minimum print package starts at eight dollars, a bargain for two hours of fun. With seating for over 500 people, the hall is friendly, but the numbers are called fast! Be on your toes, and don’t forget your lucky daubers! But it’s okay if you do, they have them for sale.

The bingo room puts on special nights like Tuesday Seniors, or GO Rewards discounted play nights.

Speaking of GO Rewards, the Indigo Sky Casino club card program gives players access to free play, as well as many other benefits. Discounts and rewards in the restaurants, gift shop, and Bingo room can be earned with the GO Rewards card. Just sign up when you enter the casino floor, first time members receive $7.00 in free play, which is a little more than most other casinos in the area. Just like any other casino reward program, points are earned based on dollars in play spent. The casino hosts a special club only weekly Hotseat drawing, consisting of cash prizes, and one dollar senior breakfast in The Three Sisters Food Court.

Lying just beyond the hotel entrance is the elegant Shawanoe Restaurant and Bar. The Shawanoe offers fine dining seven days a week from 7 am until 10 pm. The bar serves late-night food until 2 am. The Shawanoe has an excellent breakfast buffet from 7 am to 11 am. Friday night has a steak and shrimp buffet and Saturday night has a prime rib buffet priced at 18.99. There are a few unique items found on the menu.

The hotel entrance lies adjacent to the gift shop. You are welcomed by a roaring hearth that lifts into the sky of the lobby. The Indian decor sprawls throughout the hotel, with the lobby transitioning into the Native Grounds coffee shop, with a gourmet brew selection. The hotel boasts 245 rooms in two towers. During the warmer months, visit the outdoor pool area. The pool is surrounded by cabanas, outdoor fireplaces, and an amazing waterfall.

If you happen to be pulling a camper, The Whispering Woods RV Park has 44 spaces, a clubhouse, showers, pool access, and a covered picnic pavilion with an outdoor fireplace.

Indigo Sky Casino and Resort

70220 US-60, Wyandotte, OK