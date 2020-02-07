Chef Allen Plemmons is obsessed with food. It's apparent not only when he talks about his next culinary adventure but can be seen when he rolls up his sleeves and gets to work — his signature logo is tattooed on his forearm.

Whether he is cooking for a personal client in Las Vegas for a month or hosting a wine dinner at the Lake, Allen puts his heart and soul into the job.

Allen grew up in Iberia, moved out of the area twice, but kept finding his way back to the Lake. He graduated from Ozarks Technical Community College with an associate’s degree in culinary arts and hospitality management.

He spent a good portion of his time at the Lake working for Dog Days, Wobbly Boots and Shorty Pants, and managed the Outback Steakhouse in Osage Beach as well as a location in Kentucky.

“I’ve been working in kitchens since I was 14. This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he says. “Although I used to want to run my own fine-dining restaurant, as I’ve grown up, the private chef sector has more to offer.”

Between cooking for personal clients, offering cooking classes and hosting events, Allen has found a niche at the Lake. He often hosts wine dinners and cooking classes at Great Stone Coffee in Osage Beach. These events are open to the public giving him the chance to experiment with a variety of dishes and offer a unique meal for like-minded foodies. In the coming months he plans to host dinners with a rum-inspired menu and one that offers Jamaican cuisine. He also keeps busy developing, cooking and delivering meal plans to clients each week. These meals are offered for around $10 for lunch and $15 for dinner, and can be customized to meet any dietary needs including Keto. This high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet has become so popular Allen has established a Keto group on his Facebook business page.

Another thing he’s passionate about — using 100 percent of the food. To do his part, Allen reuses everything he can, leaving nothing to waste.

“I hate waste and it has been a passion for me to use parts of food people usually throw away,” he said. “I want to make a name for myself here in Lake of the Ozarks, and all over. Then, I want to spread awareness on how much food the U.S. wastes every year.”

SPECIAL EVENT!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with dinner for two inside Stark Caverns where Chef Allen will be preparing dinner “underground.” Live music, dinner, drinks, dessert and a commemorative photo are included in the $50/per person ticket price.

