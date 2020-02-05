Three subjects were arrested and transported to the Camden County Jail. Two subjects were placed on a 24 hour hold and one subject was held on the outstanding warrant.

During the evening hours of 02/03/2020, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Linn Creek area. During the traffic stop, deputies learned one subject had active warrants. Further investigation during the traffic stop led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Three subjects were arrested and transported to the Camden County Jail. Two subjects were placed on a 24 hour hold and one subject was held on the outstanding warrant.

Stephanie R Onak-Keller age 22 of Sunrise Beach was charged with one felony count of Delivering a Controlled Substance and one Misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $20,000.00 surety

Jacob M Watt age 30 of Camdenton was charged with one felony count of Delivering a Controlled Substance and one Misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $20,000.00 surety

Kara D Yowell age 26 of Camdenton was arrested for an outstanding Parole warrant out of the State of Missouri