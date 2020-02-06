The weather finally cooperated enough for the Camdenton High School Speech and Debate squad to get out and compete for the first time in 2020 at the 88th annual Bob Bilyeu Tournament hosted by Central and Parkview High Schools of Springfield on January 31-February 1, 2020.

Results-Finalists

Chase Pollack/Blake Roettgen: 4th Novice Public Forum Debate

Aiden Risner: 5th International Extemporaneous Speaking

Semi-Finalists (top 12)

Aiden Risner: Informative Speaking

Maile Huffman: Dramatic Interpretation

Hunter Frey: Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking

Jackie Hull: Novice Informative Speaking

Josh Crane/Lily Sales: Novice Duo Interpretation

Prascilla Pitts: Novice Dramatic Interpretation

Payten Luaders: Novice Student Congress

Faith Johnson: Novice Student Congress

Ella Westhusing: Novice Student Congress