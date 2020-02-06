The weather finally cooperated enough for the Camdenton High School Speech and Debate squad to get out and compete for the first time in 2020 at the 88th annual Bob Bilyeu Tournament hosted by Central and Parkview High Schools of Springfield on January 31-February 1, 2020.
The weather finally cooperated enough for the Camdenton High School Speech and Debate squad to get out and compete for the first time in 2020 at the 88th annual Bob Bilyeu Tournament hosted by Central and Parkview High Schools of Springfield on January 31-February 1, 2020. Thirty-six schools from all across the state competed in this always competitive tournament and several Camdenton students distinguished themselves.
Results-Finalists
Chase Pollack/Blake Roettgen: 4th Novice Public Forum Debate
Aiden Risner: 5th International Extemporaneous Speaking
Semi-Finalists (top 12)
Aiden Risner: Informative Speaking
Maile Huffman: Dramatic Interpretation
Hunter Frey: Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking
Jackie Hull: Novice Informative Speaking
Josh Crane/Lily Sales: Novice Duo Interpretation
Prascilla Pitts: Novice Dramatic Interpretation
Payten Luaders: Novice Student Congress
Faith Johnson: Novice Student Congress
Ella Westhusing: Novice Student Congress