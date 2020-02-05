Camdenton R-III School District School Board Vice-President Nancy Masterson recently attended the National School Board Association (NSBA) Advocacy institute in Washington, D.C., which also included an additional day at the NSBA Education Equity symposium.

Although time was scheduled to visit with our congressional delegation, other activities in the capitol cancelled those face-to-face visits at this time. Information and ideas obtained during the time spent in Washington can be brought back to our district to help make informed decisions in the future and learn about and consider new opportunities for our students. Talking with other school board members from across the United States is a way to gauge whether we are ahead or lagging behind in what we offer our students. In almost all instances, we can be very proud of the educational opportunities and choices available to our students in the Camdenton R-III School District.