Winter is unpredictable and in recent years, knowing when the Camden County Courthouse was going to be open when the weather took a turn for the worse, was sometimes as tough as navigating snow covered roads.

While the ongoing threat of ice and heavy snow will linger for weeks until spring, county officials have decided to change the way they have been doing business and impose stricter rules for closing the administration building.

On Feb. 3, county officials made a change to the inclement weather rules for the building after a meeting with county elected officials. The Administration Building will no longer close due to inclement weather and future closures will only result from a specific directive from the Camden County Commission.

In recent years when Camdenton Schools closed, the courthouse closed. The practice of closing due to weather became a sore spot with residents and businesses that conduct business at the courthouse. Notification of the closures was challenging and at times, no notices would be posted. People needing to visit the courthouse would show up and find the doors locked. Others took exception to the county closing when roads might be hazardous early in the morning but clear by mid-morning or early afternoon.

It was also an added expense. Now, if employees are unable to report to work due to road conditions, they will be required to use time-off or not get paid.

In a press release issued by the Camden County Commission, it states that the courthouse that houses administrative buildings would close whenever Camdenton R-III schools closed. It says this was done out of the concern of safety for nonessential county employees along the thousands of miles of roads across the lake. It also states that they saw this rule functioning well until this previous year, which saw the practice become “unwieldy and cumbersome”.