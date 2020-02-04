Some of you have waited for 50 years, some of you have waited your entire lives and that wait is finally over as the Kansas City Chiefs have reclaimed the throne of the NFL with a Super Bowl title in Sunday night’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. All of the frustration, all of the doubt and even the optimistic notion of next year being the year can finally be laid to rest.

Let it soak in, Chiefs fans.

Some of you have waited for 50 years, some of you have waited your entire lives and that wait is finally over as the Kansas City Chiefs have reclaimed the throne of the NFL with a Super Bowl title in Sunday night’s 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. All of the frustration, all of the doubt and even the optimistic notion of next year being the year can finally be laid to rest.

When the Kansas City chiefs traded up to select a young quarterback named Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, a new era was ushered in. Mahomes had heard of the woes of playoffs past from a tortured fanbase that was on a six-game playoff losing streak before he started a single postseason game. It simply did not phase him.

“I know the history and stuff like that but at the same time, we’re a different generation,” Mahomes said before his first postseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. “I’m ready to go out there and win a football game at Arrowhead.”

And win plenty of football games, he did.

Mahomes was handed the keys to be the team’s starter in 2018 and he simply responded by throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdown passes en route to an MVP season, shattering all kinds of records along the way, while bringing his team to the brink of a Super Bowl before the Chiefs fell short to the empire known as the New England Patriots in overtime of the AFC Championship.

Never getting the opportunity to step on the field in that game, it surely seemed to light a fire under the young gunslinger as he came back to finish the job this season. In just 36 NFL starts Mahomes has an MVP, has led one of the top five scoring offenses in the history of the league and he now has a Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP- all before the age of 25. He is the youngest quarterback ever to claim an MVP and Super Bowl title and he may just be getting started.

Unmistakably impressive, to be sure, but what may be the most impressive is how he and the Chiefs managed to reach the top this season. The young quarterback suffered from a dislocated kneecap midway through the year, the team never seemed to be fully healthy at any given time and the Chiefs became the first team to win three times in a single postseason while trailing by double digits in all three games. In fact, With Mahomes running the show, the Chiefs have yet to lose any game by more than a touchdown.

It is the kind of grit and determination every franchise wants to have from one of the most important positions in all of sports. With that kind of moxie from someone who gets his hands on the football on almost every play, good things are usually always sure to follow and it makes every single snap exciting to watch.

But that is not the entire story.

Even in the most important game of Mahomes’ career, a game where he had not exactly played his best football with two interceptions, his teammates came through and that was especially true on the defensive side of the ball. A defense that was a major liability a season ago was revamped in the offseason and new signees like safety Tyrann Matheiu or defensive end Frank Clark brought a whole new attitude to the defense. That was evident Sunday night when the Chiefs were trailing by 10 with about seven minutes remaining in the game. The 49ers punted twice and fell victim to a Clark sack for a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter, giving Mahomes the opportunity to shine when it mattered most and lead a comeback.

The Chiefs had proven the entire postseason they were more than capable of doing so, overcoming a 24-point deficit to Houston and 10-point gap against Tennessee. Doing so against a 49ers defense that was one of the NFL’s best was quite a sight to see. A game where the Chiefs comfortably led from start to finish in the playoffs just did not seem to be their style.

Any championship will always be remembered, but the ones where a team overcomes adversity, those are the ones that really stick with you. Fans of Missouri sports teams have seen plenty of that over the last decade. It seems the nickname of the “Show Me State” certainly fits in this part of the country.

“Rally Squirrel” inspired the St. Louis Cardinals to win a World Series in 2011, Sporting Kansas City won a penalty kick shootout 7-6 for an MLS Cup in 2013, the Kansas City Royals avoided elimination with a 5-run rally in the eighth inning of an American League Division Series game in 2015 on the way to a World Series title, the St. Louis Blues went from worst to first for the Stanley Cup in 2019 and now the Chiefs are the new comeback kids on the block.

For the Chiefs, a new era- one full of triumph and not heartbreak- may just be getting started. Full grown adults may have cried and young kids were likely beaming from ear to ear as the celebration got underway Sunday night. The party is scheduled to continue with a parade in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.