A Camdenton man died at the scene of a Camden County crash Sunday night on Old Morgan Road south of US54.

A Camdenton man died at the scene of a Camden County crash Sunday night on Old Morgan Road south of US54.

John L. Wood, 35, was driving his 2001 Mercury Mountaineer when he ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m.

Wood was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

This is Troop F’s first fatality in February and their 4th of the year.