Stefanie Wirths, third grade teacher at Hawthorn Elementary, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Stefanie has been an amazing addition to the Hawthorn family. After teaching the majority of her career in second grade, Mrs. Wirths made the decision to transition to Hawthorn and teach third grade. Hawthorn has benefited tremendously as she has jumped in with both feet. She has been a positive contributor to her grade level team. She invests time and energy into delivering quality, engaging lessons, and constantly looks for ways to not only support her students, but her fellow colleagues as well. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.