Kansas City Chiefs fan Marc Buis and his friends were ready for the big game on Sunday. Buis, of Sunrise Beach, has lived in the Lake area for 35 years and has been a Chiefs season ticket holder for 15. Buis said he expected to have 40 to 50 people over to watch the game on Sunday at his home which includes a 35-foot ceiling; a 110-inch and 80-inch TV; an 18-foot Christmas tree; Chiefs pennants and flags, a 7-foot KC Wolf mascot; a red, yellow and white flower bed and about 90 balloons of the same color.