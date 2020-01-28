Right now, the interior of one side of Harry Truman Presidential Library & Museum consists mainly of drywall covering steel studs.

Even so, one can imagine how different the library will be for visitors when it reopens in the fall after a year-plus renovation.

For one, library Director Kurt Graham could likely navigate and narrate the former museum layout in his sleep. Last week, he needed a reminder from facility manager Kevin McMurry on which way to turn as he led a group retracing its steps.

“It's going to be a whole new way to show Truman's story,” Graham said after guiding some local media and U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Kansas City, through a renovation tour. “We baked in a real educational experience into these exhibits.”

The library closed last July for the long-planned renovation, and officials say they're still on track to reopen this coming fall. The renovation boils down to a couple key points:

• The main entrance will be moved from the south side of the building to an expanded east side, which is not yet enclosed.

• The permanent exhibits, which had been split on two levels, will now be meshed together to give a more chronological flow.

• The lower level, which had included the permanent display of Truman's life and times, will now be fully dedicated for temporary and special exhibits.

Graham said the Truman Library Institute has raised more than $28 million toward its planned $30 million renovation campaign.

“We're closing in on it,” he said. “We haven't set a date (to reopen), but we're on time and on budget. There's no major surprises throwing us off. I feel really good about where we are.”

When the library re-opens, the first display visitors will encounter will include an announcement of Franklin Roosevelt's death, making Truman the president, and will show the various world events and questions at that time.

From there, visitors will learn about Truman's early life and education.

“The question, as you leave this room, is 'Who is Harry Truman?'” Graham said of the opening. “Everyone around him knew who he was, but the world didn't know.

“You've got to have that context.”

Another room will have a giant, interactive globe to show the various world issues Truman faced (with his responses ringing the perimeter). People will be able to go inside the globe.

“This room will address, I think, the heart of Truman's legacy,” Graham said. “There's not going to be a third grader in the state that won't want to go inside (the globe).”

Cleaver said he's excited to see an enhanced civil rights display, noting that Truman's desegregating the armed forces aided one relative's education and job prospects.

“All that was because of Harry Truman,” the congressman said.

The room that had been the main entrance, featuring Thomas Hart Benton's giant mural, will be about Truman returning to Independence after his presidency. Workers constructed a wooden casing to protect the mural during construction.

“This room will be dedicated to the Kansas City area and Independence,” Graham. “ He could've gone anywhere, but he considered this place the center of the universe.”