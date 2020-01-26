Two semi-trucks were heavily damaged after colliding on US 54 in Miller County Friday evening.

NOTE: This is an update to the crash story posted Friday afternoon.

Sergelenbaatar Luvsanish, 52, was driving his 2019 Freightliner Northbound on US 54 and attempted to turn left from a crossover. He failed to yield to Anthony J. Candela, 50, driving his 2001 Peterbilt. Candela struck Sergelenbaatar, causing the Freightliner to travel off the right side of the roadway. Candela was ejected and transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The Peterbilt was totaled and Candela received serious injuries. The Frieghtliner received moderate damaged. Candela was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, Sergelenbaatar was.