The 1929 New Year’s Baby of Grand Forks, ND, Marjorie Frances Dorsher Johnson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Valley Senior Living-Woodside Village in Grand Forks.

The 1929 New Year’s Baby of Grand Forks, ND, Marjorie Frances Dorsher Johnson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Valley Senior Living-Woodside Village in Grand Forks. She was 91 years old. Marjorie Frances Dorsher was born Jan. 1, 1929, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Grand Forks, the ninth of 11 children to Peter Barnard Dorsher, an immigrant of German Russian heritage from Baden, Odessa, and an engineer with Great Northern Railroad; and Clara Henrietta (Knutson) Dorsher, of Norwegian descent (from Voss, Norway), originally from Fertile, Minn. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Marjorie skipped kindergarten to attend first grade at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Grand Forks. She was involved in basketball, softball and musical activities during her school years. She took second place in an all-city ice skating contest, and loved music, singing on the radio when she was eight and through her life, including church choirs, and playing the piano, often filling the house with the likes of “Polonaise” by Chopin and “Clair de Lune” by Debussy. She graduated at age 17 from Grand Forks Central in 1946 and for the next six months attended Aaker’s Business School, where she learned administrative assistant skills. An industrious, well-liked, and highly competent employee (she excelled at critical thinking as well as being highly proficient at shorthand and typing), Marjorie worked at many places across Grand Forks, and the United States. Prior to marriage, some of the jobs included weeding for a United States Army experiment to grow rubber plants in North Dakota; Norby’s (where she was secretary for George Norby); North Dakota State School of Forestry (where she worked for the State Forester); Minnkota Power (where she was administrative assistant to CEO Andrew Freeman, the inventor of the head bolt heater; she typed up all of the paperwork for the patent process). On Nov. 24, 1948, at the age of 19, she married Grand Forks native George Robert “Bob” Johnson. In order for George to move up the federal ladder, the couple chose to move more than 30 times, living in eight states and Panama during their 50 years together. Along the way they raised five children. During her married life, Marjorie worked as secretary to the chief teller at Dakota State Bank in Fargo; secretary for Dan Callahan Chevrolet in Kelso, Wash.; the School of Administration at the University of Southern Cali.; secretary to an engineering section at the Grand Forks Air Force Base; reporter for the Prince George’s County Journal; secretary for Social Security Administration in Grand Forks; and various positions at Naval Oceanographic, the Bureau of the Census, the Security Office at Naval Research Laboratory, all in Washington D.C.; and IRS in Aberdeen, SD. She retired in 1991. An excellent cook and baker, Marjorie was a member of many organizations, including the Friendly Homemakers Club (she was an outstanding cook and baker); Sons of Norway; various parent-teacher organizations, including helping with her husband to start the Parent Teacher Student Organization for Friendly Senior High School; and organizing (along with her husband and others) the Trans-Panamanian Bridge Tournament in the Panama Canal Zone. She was an excellent card player (Whist, Hearts, and 7-Up were favorites), as well as a formidable game player, and a champion at Scrabble and UpWords. After the birth of their last child, Marjorie and George worked tirelessly for many causes and publications (which they wrote, typed, edited, designed, published, and distributed) in support of individuals with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities, and to eradicate from common language pejoratives such as “Mongolism” and the use of variations of “retarded” related to human beings. She was preceded in death by; her husband in 2008; a granddaughter, Marilyn Olga Loken Johnson in 1988; her parents; and ten brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Genevieve “Gen” Knutson, Donald “Gus,” Clara Nacinovich, Mae Pearl Fletcher, Marilyn “Mickey” Ford, Harold, Robert “Bob,” Patricia “Patty” Bean, and Virginia “Virgie” Koppang. She is survived by; her children, Sam (Mary Ann) Johnson, Grand Forks (formerly of Devils Lake, ND); Margie (Cliff) Brekken, rural Pekin, ND (formerly of Devils Lake); Peter (Marsha) Johnson, Grand Forks; Kari Olga Johnson, Devils Lake; and Robert J. “RJ” Johnson, Grand Forks; seven grandchildren, Ted (Christy) Brekken, Matty (Tom) Brekken Orr, KatyAnna (Upayan) Johnson, Jacob “Jake” Johnson, Carly Johnson, Thomas “Tom” Johnson, and Zoe Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Anders and Nora Anderson-Brekken; Lyndon, Jocelyn, Ellen, Juliette and Brekken Orr; and dozens of nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions honoring Marjorie can be made to “The Johnson-Dorsher Family Charitable Foundation” c/o North Dakota Community Foundation, PO Box 387, Bismarck, ND 58502. Funds are granted to North Dakota charities that support the Arts and Music and also serve people with disabilities. Thank you. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Visitation was Friday, Jan. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m., with a 5:30 p.m. rosary service and 7 p.m. vigil service in The Historic Norman Funeral Home. Visitation continued from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks. Honorary pallbearers are: grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the staff of Valley Senior Living - Woodside Village, who provided excellent care for Marjorie for the past several years. The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com. (The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks).