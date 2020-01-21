Kevin Hartmann, social studies teacher at Horizons Educational Center, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mr. Hartmann has been very diligent in using different strategies in his classroom to accommodate our students learning needs. He is always willing to try new strategies he has learned through our Professional Development Days. This, in turn, leads to Mr. Hartmann's students always performing at a high level on the state mandated EOC (End-of-Course) exams in the spring. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.