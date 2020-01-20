An Osage Beach driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon after sliding on the icy roads and striking a utility pole on MO 52.

Mitchell L. Gresham, 60, was driving his 2013 Cadillac Deville when he struck the rear of a 2002 Buick LeSabre. Gresham traveled off the right side of MO 52 and struck a utility pole.

Gresham's vehicle was totaled and he was transported to University Hospital in Columbia. It is not known if he was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The Buick received minor damage.