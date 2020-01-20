The dusting of snow in the forecast wrecked havoc for lake area law enforcement and road crews as the storm system parked over the lake area for several hours Monday afternoon.

The dusting of snow in the forecast wrecked havoc for lake area law enforcement and road crews as the storm system parked over the lake area for several hours Monday afternoon.

Camden and Miller county sheriff's departments reported multiple accidents, closing some roads for several hours while waiting for road crews to clear highways. The Missouri Department of Transportation was reporting clear to partially covered highways throughout the tri-county area. The Camden County Sheriff's Department reported 17 accidents in a period of about 45 minutes. The snow that moved in late morning, mixed with the cold temperatures and moisture on the roadways created a treacherous situation until crews were able to get ahead of the snowfall. Several routes, including TT, A and a portion of Highway 54 were closed for short periods of time. By late afternoon, the roads were starting to improve. Falling temperatures could continue to cause freezing on the roadways.