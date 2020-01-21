Auditions for the Lake Arts Council annual Performing Arts Variety Showcase will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until noon, at the Lake Arts Council office in the Stone Crest Mall, Suite D1 (next to Head Case Salon).

Auditions for the Lake Arts Council annual Performing Arts Variety Showcase will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until noon, at the Lake Arts Council office in the Stone Crest Mall, Suite D1 (next to Head Case Salon). The Showcase will be performed at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Camdenton Middle School Little Theater.

Diane Oltmann, performance director, will conduct the auditions. She is seeking vocalists, instrumentalists, poets, dance groups and soloists, comedians, magicians, clowns, and various other performers. Musical performances in jazz, country, classical, bluegrass, pop, and Broadway show tunes are all encouraged. Please bring a CD of recorded music as an accompaniment for your auditioning performance.

For more information or to make alternate arrangements for an audition, please contact the Lake Arts Council office at 573-964-6366.