The SECURE Act (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement) was signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 20, 2019. This new law makes some important changes to several long-standing rules that affect retirement saving and preparation. Below are four of the most significant changes the Act makes and how each may affect future retirement planning.

1. Under the new law required minimum distributions, or RMDs, for most retirement plans will begin at age 72 instead of age 70 ½. This rule applies to anyone turning 70 ½ in 2020 or later. For those who have already reached this age, the rules don’t change and their current RMDs will continue as before.

Congress has recognized that many Americans are struggling to save enough money for retirement. At the same time, they are living longer and what they have saved needs to last longer than ever. The hope is that investors will be able to allow their portfolios to grow a bit longer and not be forced to withdraw money quite as soon from their retirement accounts.

2. Beginning in 2020, anyone working beyond age 70 ½ can choose to continue to save money in a traditional IRA. If they have the earned income to do so, they can also contribute to an IRA for a non-working spouse.

While research has shown that most Americans hope to retire before age 70, the reality is that many will go on working—sometimes out of necessity but also because many are healthy and active in work they wish to continue. This change allows these workers to save in tax-deductible accounts for as long as they have earned income.

3. Individually designated beneficiaries of IRAs who are not surviving spouses (with a few other limited exceptions) will lose the ability to take RMDs over their lifespan. Previously, a child or grandchild could inherit an IRA and take distributions from the account using the IRS single life expectancy table. This was commonly referred to as a “stretch” IRA. Moving forward in 2020, these beneficiaries must take a full account distribution in 10 years or less.

For example, assume a 40-year-old inherits $1 million from his generous Uncle Joe. Previously, his initial RMD would have been $22,936 and he could “stretch” future distributions out over his lifetime using applicable RMD calculations. Under the new rules, there is no annual RMD required, but the entire account balance must be distributed within 10 years potentially creating significant tax issues for these beneficiaries.

4. The new law also creates greater incentives for small businesses to offer employees retirement plans while eliminating hurdles for some part-time workers to contribute to these plans. The Act allows small businesses to join forces with other businesses through MEPs or multi-employer plans in order to reduce operating costs. It also increases a business tax credit from $500 to up to $5,000 in order to offset plan start-up costs. Lastly, part-time workers previously ineligible to contribute to work based retirement plans will be eligible if they work at least 500 hours per year for three consecutive years.

Many are skeptical these changes will make much difference to the retirement landscape for small businesses. Those without retirement plans, of which there are many, already have access to very low-cost options like SIMPLE IRAs, yet they haven’t taken advantage of them. Increased tax credits and MEPS may not make any significant difference. In addition, most part-time workers are going to have limited resources to save toward retirement, even if they become eligible to contribute to work retirement plans.

While politicians are gifted at coming up with catchy names for new laws, the SECURE Act leaves much to be desired in solving the retirement savings problem in America. “Baby steps,” right? Check back next month for more information on this new law.

Tim Sullivan is the owner of Clarity Financial LLC, a fee-only advisory firm in Columbia, a CFP practitioner and member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors and has earned the Enrolled Agent designation from the IRS.