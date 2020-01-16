On January 15, 2020, Defendant Joseph P. McKenna pled guilty to the crime of Second-Degree Murder in Miller County Circuit Court and was sentenced to twenty-five (25) years in prison. McKenna admitted to knowingly causing the death of Tyler Worthington on or about June 4, 2018 “by shooting him with a gun.”

On January 15, 2020, Defendant Joseph P. McKenna pled guilty to the crime of Second-Degree Murder in Miller County Circuit Court and was sentenced to twenty-five (25) years in prison. McKenna admitted to knowingly causing the death of Tyler Worthington on or about June 4, 2018 “by shooting him with a gun.” Second-Degree Murder is a class A felony under Missouri law with a range of punishment of between ten (10) and thirty (30) years or life in prison. Missouri law requires McKenna to serve eighty-five percent (85%) of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Miller County Prosecutor Benjamin Winfrey extends his deepest sympathies to Mr. Worthington’s family and friends. The Miller County Prosecutor’s Office is very grateful to the Miller County Sherriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and all the law enforcement agencies of the United State Federal Government for their hard work in solving this crime.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law and charges of criminal conduct are not evidence of a crime.

Please call the Miller Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 573-369-1940 with questions or inquiries.