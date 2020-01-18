Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans So it’s not the Super Bowl but for lake fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, it is the next best thing and hopefully as kick -off to a 2-week celebration and countdown to Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 2.

Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans So it’s not the Super Bowl but for lake fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, it is the next best thing and hopefully as kick -off to a 2-week celebration and countdown to Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 2. With temperatures expected to be in the mid-20s, Sunday will be a great day to cozy up with family and friends and watch the game. Here’s a few tips for a great game day gathering from the die-hard fans at the Lake Sun:

1. Stock up.

We recommend stocking up on plenty of the essentials. Any game day host will know to have plenty of beer, soft drinks and food on hand. We suggest keeping it simple so you can concentrate on the game. The top five picks for must-haves on the list from the newsroom are definitely wings, the more the better. Some killer nachos are always popular, Chips and dip—guacamole, spinach and buffalo are the most popular with our staff. Smokies and pinwheels - little on the lighter side- rounded out the list. Check out the delis at HyVee, Dierbergs and Wood’s.

2. Get your gear on.

It’s every fan’s choice to garb themselves in their favorite team apparel. If that’s not your thing, grab some sweats and a comfy sweater. Be sure to let the kids get involved with their own t-shirts and hats or get out the arts supplies and let them make some signs.

3. Check out the viewing options.

CBS or CBS All Access are the top choices to watch from the comfort of home. If you prefer to check out a local watering hole, there’s plenty to choose from all around the lake but first, make sure if you will be having a few beers or cocktails while watching the game, you designate a sober chauffeur for the drive home.

4. Make it fun.

We suggest a couple of foam footballs, some pom moms and foam fingers to add to the party atmosphere. A few accessories will set the mood and keep the kids busy during commercials.

5. Get competitive.

Have everyone choose the winner and the final score before kick-off. Keep a list and after the game, see who came closest. You can up the ante by having an inexpensive prize on had to give the winner.