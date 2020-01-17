Laker Bloomers Garden Club, FGCM started off their 2020 Hurricane Deck youth garden club meetings with a program on snakes. Missouri Department of Conservation agent, Terri Thompson, talked to the young gardeners about Missouri snakes and their value.

They learned that Missouri snakes are active between April and November with some snakes laying eggs and others giving live birth to their young. Snakes feed on insects, fish, small birds and mice, and they can sometimes be identified from a shed skin. The skin may have some coloring remaining, the shape of the head, type of scale and the tail will aid in identification. Snakes move along by the muscles moving the ribs and the skin that is covered by scales then scoops along the terrain. When feeding they swallow their food whole. This process takes a while as a tube at the side of the mouth allows air in.

The MDC department supplied each student a poster on non-venomous snakes, a pamphlet showing the area that each snake can be located in the state and a paper cut out of a snake of their choice after coloring. For information about Lake Bloomers Garden Club Contact: Marinea Mehrhoff, 573 374 3127 or Joan Ganous, 573 286 1715