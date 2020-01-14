On April 7, voters will be asked to vote for three board members for the Chillicothe R-II School Board. As of publication, three candidates had filed, they include, Lauren Horsman, Brice Walker and Kelly Sykes, who most recently filed on Jan. 8. The terms are each for three years.

Horsman is currently the board president and Walker is a current board member. Horsman, Walker and long-time board member Pat Jones’ seats are up for election. Jones has decided not to seek reelection.

Filing for a seat on the school board can be done during business hours at the Chillicothe R-II Administration offices. Interested parties must file by Jan. 21.

On Dec. 31, Ken Lauhoff filed for a seat for Livingston County Ambulance Board.