Tom Martin, debate coach and teacher at the High School, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Mr. Martin holds high expectations for his students, and he works diligently to help his students meet those expectations. He also designs relevant instruction for students by connecting their learning to real-world topics. Additionally, the CHS debate team continues to achieve extraordinary success under his leadership. Mr. Martin builds positive relationships with students and is an advocate for their well-being and success. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.