Three things to do this week at the Lake, including a chili cook-off, a blood drive and the annual Wedding Expo.

Blood Drive

A blood drive will be held Jan. 15 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at CALO in Lake Ozark. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID.

Chili Cook-Off

The 8th annual Pregnancy Help Center Chili Cook-off will be held at the First Baptist Church in Camdenton Jan. 18 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost to enter is $20 or for $5 you can go and sample all of the chili you want.

Wedding Expo

The Lake of the Ozarks Wedding Expo will be held in the Lodge of Four Seasons Granada Room Jan. 19 from 12-3 p.m. Vendors, a fashion show, contents and information for couples will be available. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.