Mid County Press Release:

It was Déjà vu for a Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, Firefighter this past Saturday, January 11. While MCFPD was operating at a motor vehicle collision and a medical emergency, at 3:43 PM the MCFPD was dispatched to a reported car into a building on Palm Gardens Drive in Camdenton. Firefighters arrived to find that a SUV had gone through the exterior wall into the living room and kitchen area of 1 unit. The building involved had 3 units in it but only 1 unit was involved in the incident and damaged.



Upon arrival it was discovered that the unit involved belonged to MCFPD Deputy Chief Stark. Deputy Chief Stark was operating at the previous emergency calls when this incident occurred, so he was not home at the time of the incident. His daughter was home when this incident occurred, but fortunately, she was upstairs at the time and was uninjured. There were no injuries reported with this incident. The incident caused a substantial hole in the front exterior wall of the unit and MCFPD firefighters assisted in boarding up the exterior wall and securing the unit. At the time of the incident, it was snowing and the roads were covered and slick.

Some may remember that Deputy Chief Stark was seriously injured on October 24th, 2014, when a vehicle drove through the wall at the Camdenton Fire Station, pinning Deputy Chief Stark under the vehicle in his office. We are all very grateful that no one was injured in Saturday’s incident.