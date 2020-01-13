The Marceline Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 1 through Jan. 9, as reported by Police Chief Bob Donelson.

Jan. 2: Officers responded to the 200 block of West Walker in reference to a disturbance. Nothing was located.

Jan. 2: Officers received a report of a possible sexual assault. The matter is currently under investigation.

Jan. 2: Officers received a report of theft in the 200 block of West Hauser.

Jan. 3: Officers responded to the 500 block of East Santa Fe for a disturbance.

Jan. 4: Officers responded to a child custody dispute in the 300 block of West Hauser.

Jan. 4: Officers responded to a medical call in the area of Sunset Hills.

Jan. 4: Officers conducted a well-being check in the 300 block of East Hauser.

Jan. 4: Ashley Thomas, 25, Humble, Texas, was arrested on charges of speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle, and no valid operator’s license.

Jan. 5: Officers responded to a medical call in the 700 block of North Kansas.

Jan. 6: Officers responded to the 700 block of East Santa Fe in reference to a possible burglary. The matter is currently under investigation.

Jan. 6: Dakotah Terrell, 25, Marceline, was arrested on an active warrant.

Jan. 8: Officers conducted a well-being check in the 200 East Crocker.