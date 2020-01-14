The Society for Science & the Public is proud to share that Caleb Martonfi has been named a top 300 scholar in the 79th Regeneron Science Talent Search—the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and mathematics competition for high school seniors. Almost 2,000 students entered the competition this year.

The Society for Science & the Public is proud to share that Caleb Martonfi has been named a top 300 scholar in the 79th Regeneron Science Talent Search—the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and mathematics competition for high school seniors. Almost 2,000 students entered the competition this year.

The application process for the Regeneron Science Talent Search is arduous with few being accepted. Science Research teacher Ms.Peggy Veatch had three Eldon High School students apply, Caleb Martonfi, Ryan Dodds, and Destinie Tunis.

This is an extraordinary accomplishment deserving of much celebration! In recognition of this achievement, Caleb Martonfi will receive $2,000, and their school, Eldon High School, will also receive $2,000 to use toward STEM-related activities.

Caleb Martonfi could also be named as one of 40 finalists, who each receive $25,000 and are invited to Washington, DC for the final competition in March. The top prize for the most promising emerging STEM leader in the United States is $250,000. The top 40 finalists will be announced on Wednesday, January 23rd. We hope that Caleb Martonfi is highlighted as a role model for others and inspires more students from your school to participate in scientific research.