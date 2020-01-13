William (Bill) B. Purinton, 93, died January 8, 2020 in the home with his family at his side. Bill was born in Wichita, KS on September 21, 1926 and has one brother, Lew.

William (Bill) B. Purinton, 93, died January 8, 2020 in the home with his family at his side. Bill was born in Wichita, KS on September 21, 1926 and has one brother, Lew. Their family moved to Osawatomie, KS to run a furniture and hardware store in 1927. After high school graduation in 1944, he entered the US Navy as a radio operator and gunner and served on the USS Pine Island until 1946.

Bill attended Baker University in Baldwin City and completed his BS in Business Administration at the University of Colorado in 1950. He began a 37-year career at Business Men’s Assurance in Kansas City, Missouri after graduation where he achieved the position of Sales Service Vice President.

He married Dorothy Jean Kelso on December 24, 1950 and had two children, Don and Vicki, raising them in the Kansas City area. His family includes include: Don and Debra Purinton, Oklahoma City, OK and daughter; Victoria and Robert Assay, Oklahoma City, OK. Vicki and David Heyne, Crestwood, KY and family; Kristin and Mike Moss, Louisville, KY and children Aliza and Dylan, Alicia and Derek Robinette, Louisville, KY and daughter Emily, and Timothy and Rachel Heyne, Colorado Springs, CO.

During retirement Bill and Dorothy moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and enjoyed traveling to Florida, the Rocky Mountains, and across the world. Bill honed his woodworking skills, creating heirloom furniture, clocks, exotic wood boxes and cutting boards for family and friends. A highlight of his later years was participation in the Honor Flight program to Washington D.C. With a quiet and generous spirit he loved his grandchildren and provided subtle humor at family gatherings. His devotion and love for his wife never wavered for more than 69 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Camdenton United Methodist Church in Camdenton, Missouri with full military honors to follow. Interment will be held at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the Camdenton United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.